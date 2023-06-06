Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

A former Michigan State pitcher is on his way to the show

A former Spartan may be starting his journey to the show, Michigan State University reliever Kyle Bischoff signed a free agency contract with the Minnesota twins.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 16:15:32-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former Spartan may be starting his journey to the show. Michigan State University reliever Kyle Bischoff signed a free agency contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Bischoff will be taking the bump for the Twins rookie level affiliate, the Florida Complex League Twins, and will be sporting jersey number 50.

He played one season for Michigan State and ranked second on the team with 12 saves. Bischoff is tied for the No. 5 spot in saves in MSU history.

Before signing his free agency contract, he pitched for Westside Woolly Mammoths raking in 19 strikeouts in just 18 appearances. The Westside Woolly Mammoths are in the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter