A former Michigan State pitcher is on his way to the show

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former Spartan may be starting his journey to the show. Michigan State University reliever Kyle Bischoff signed a free agency contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Bischoff will be taking the bump for the Twins rookie level affiliate, the Florida Complex League Twins, and will be sporting jersey number 50.

He played one season for Michigan State and ranked second on the team with 12 saves. Bischoff is tied for the No. 5 spot in saves in MSU history.

Before signing his free agency contract, he pitched for Westside Woolly Mammoths raking in 19 strikeouts in just 18 appearances. The Westside Woolly Mammoths are in the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

