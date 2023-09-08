13-year-old Spartan superfan wins award for MSU football history

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Spartan super-fan Fraser Hartnell recently won a National History Day competition on a research project he completed on the history of Michigan State football. The 13-year-old Hartnell completed the project on the MSU football team in the 1960s when Duffy Daugherty was the head coach at Michigan State.

Fraser's project was on how Daugherty used the Underground Railroad to help give student-athletes the opportunity to play college football who otherwise wouldn't have been able to.

