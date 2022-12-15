Wrap up the holiday season at the Leslie Library

MASON, Mich. — The Leslie Public library is helping residents wrap up the holiday season.
Now through Thursday, Dec. 22, residents can pick up a role of wrapping paper and a bag of other gift wrapping supplies, such as bows and labels, at the library.
There is a limited quantity, so you may want to head over sooner rather than later.
