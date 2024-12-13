Winter weather brings issues to homeowners; How to prevent bursting pipes

Local experts at Jenks Plumbing in Mason say that most of the work they complete during the winter months involves frozen pipes.

Neighbors share methods that have worked for them.

Video shows tips on how to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Homeowners face various issues throughout the year, but during the winter months, frozen pipes are a primary concern.

Mason neighbor Diane Bishop says that just last winter, the pipes in her home froze.

"We experienced frozen pipes when we lost power for 15 days," Bishop recalls.

Although her pipes didn’t burst, getting the water running again was a long and challenging process.

"It was an experience—something I don't care to go through again," she says.

William Jenks, owner of Jenks Plumbing in Mason, says frozen and burst pipes are a constant issue in the winter.

"Frozen water lines, frozen drains, drain cleaning, boiler heat—we get done sometimes at 5, other times at 10 p.m.," Jenks explains.

He notes that a lack of insulation or heat inside a home is often the cause.

"You get a crack of air in the window, and it'll let cold air in, especially at night when the temperatures drop. The wind coming in will freeze them up," Jenks says.

For homeowners trying to save on energy bills, Jenks warns that cutting corners could lead to even greater expenses.

"Sometimes the plumbing bill will be more than the energy bill," he cautions.

To prevent pipes from freezing and potentially bursting, Jenks emphasizes the importance of keeping water moving by allowing faucets to run slightly.

"If not, it could flood the house, and ruin drywall. If it's not dried up properly, mildew and mold could pile up. You'd want to dry it up as fast as possible," Jenks advises.

Bishop suggests preparing for worst-case scenarios to avoid these costly damages.

"I learned a long time ago when I was a kid to keep gallon jugs in the basement in case of emergency," she says.

Every fall, Bishop refills these jugs to ensure she has water readily available.

