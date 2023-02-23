Winds and falling ice could mean trouble for Mason residents

MASON, Mich. — Mason is one of many mid-Michigan towns affected by Wednesday's ice storm. Although much of Mason has power, a large portion are still relying on generators.

There was a loss of power spanning from Rolfe Road to Holt Road with 706 residents in this area affected. Consumers Energy estimates power restoration by Feb. 26th at 12:45 p.m., according to their website .

Loss of power in this outage zone was first reported to the utility company at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. However, residents on Rolfe Road told FOX 47 they lost power at roughly 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The temperature is heating up, so freezing rain can be lessened on your personal radar, however, warm weather comes with its own set of precautions.

As the ice melts, it is likely to fall, so be cautious of your surrounding and avoid falling ice. Throughout the night, the winds are expected to pick up as well, so if you are near trees or power lines, be on the look out for falling ice and loose tree limbs.

