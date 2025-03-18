Will Mason become the next neighborhood with a social district?

Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart says they've discussed the idea with other neighborhoods that have a social district.

The social district would allow you to buy an alcoholic beverage at a licensed establishment and then carry it into common areas.

Video shows what neighbors think of bringing a social district to Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks has reported on the social district in his neighborhood and how they hope it brings more people into the community. Mason may be doing something similar.

"I think Mason is staying with the times."

Kean's owner Teresa Wren is talking about the possibility of Mason adding a social district.

"We have so many Chamber events in downtown Mason, and I think people love to look and come to those, and I think that's when they're going to really benefit with the social district."

A social district allows people to buy a drink at one participating restaurant or bar and take it outside.

I talked with Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart at Monday night’s council meeting about the idea and what it can bring.

"We've been talking about it for a while, it started last summer into the fall, and we talked a lot to other jurisdictions," she said.

I asked Stuart if the city has any safety concerns regarding the social district, and she said no after discussing it with other neighborhoods that have one.

"You can only buy drinks from licensed entities, and they are only allowed to sell one drink at a time."

Ultimately, Wren tells me she's excited for what's to come and looks forward to welcoming more neighbors into Mason.

"I just want to show our downtown off, so I think it could benefit," Wren says.

Monday's vote wasn't unanimous, but it is moving forward.

Council approved the initial plan in a 4-3 vote. Stuart tells me that their hopes are to get everything ready by this summer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook