Will Marijuana Dispensaries be coming to Mason? That'll be up to the public this November

Mason Mayor Russ Whipple shared information regarding the decision.

Bringing a Dispensary to town may increase crime, but will bring more money to the city.

Video shows neighbors thoughts on the ordinance and what they think of bringing dispensaries to Mason.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Recreational marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Mason. City Council is taking the first step to make that happen, but ultimately, that will be up to our neighborhood voters this November.

"We have resolution 2024-31, regulation of marijuana recreational use facilities in the city of Mason ballot question resolution," said Mayor Russ Whipple.

Voters supported the statewide proposal in 2018 legalizing recreational marijuana in the state, but at the time, Mason officials did not want to add recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

"We weren't really sure how it was going to be managed, could we limit how many, could we limit what type? Nobody knew. So we let that go. Plus, there was still some hesitancy of whether the people wanted retail of marijuana here," said Whipple.

But now, Mason Mayor Russ Whipple says the city has changed its mind and is moving forward with allowing neighbors to decide on dispensaries opening up in town.

"All those in favor of the resolution say yes, all those opposed say no. Resolution is approved 6-0."

With the council's passing of the resolution, a ballot proposal will now be on the November ballot. If approved, the ordinance will allow for two recreational marijuana businesses in town.

One neighbor at the meeting who works in the marijuana industry supports the resolution.

"Is awesome, all for it."

Another is on the fence.

"I could be swayed either way. I ride the fence on it. I personally don't partake, but I don't have any problems with those who do."

Whipple says adding recreational marijuana businesses in town comes with pros and cons.

"Regarding crime, social services, and that kind of thing, but we have a better feeling of how much money would be coming to the city from the state," said Whipple.

Up next, submitting ballot language to the state for approval. Mayor Whipple says that if passed, it will take over a year to see a new dispensary open.

