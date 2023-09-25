Why a Mason fourth grader won a national award for having a lot of heart

Mason fourth grader Maddy Eddy was nationally recognized by the American Heart Association

She has participated in the kids heart challenge for years and has raised over $4,000

Watch to learn with this fourth grader is so passionate about heart health research

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Steele Elementary School student was recognized for a national award and let me tell you, this fourth grader has a lot of heart.

"Mommy go get bookie to show," said Maddy Eddy.

A very important gift given too Maddy Eddy by a loved one.

"It was one of my first gifts from my grandpa," said Eddy

Maddy's grandpa passed away five years ago due to heart complications. Now she's doing something to help others, so they don't lose out on precious time with their loved ones.

"I am a youth heart ambassador and I work for the program called the kids heart challenge," said Eddy.

Every year through the program students at Steele Elementary in Mason raise money for the American Heart Association. This year Maddy raised $2000 and in total has raised over 4 thousands dollars for research to help fight heart related illnesses.

"They want people to be healthy and live longer and that's what I want too," said Eddy.

Maddy's efforts didn't go un-noticed and she was awarded the American Heart Associations Young Heart Leadership award.

"My first reaction was, I was shocked! But, I was so happy I got picked out of all of the kids from around country. It was pretty exciting and special," said Eddy.

And to show you how important this effort is -- the CDC says about 695,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2021—that's 1 in every 5 deaths.

