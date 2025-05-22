Who is performing at ‘Thursday Night Live! Mason Outdoor Concert Series?’

MASON, Mich — Throughout the summer, the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Thursday Night Live!, an outdoor summer concert series for neighbors to attend.

The series runs throughout the summer, from May 22nd to September 18th at the Ingham County Courthouse.

Neighbors can attend the event for free; you just need to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy live family entertainment.

All concerts take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday Night Live! 2025 full schedule:



May 22nd: Mason High School Jazz Band

June 12th: Cooper Johnson

June 26th: Sea Cruisers

July 10th: The Pocket

July 24th: Mixed Flavors

August 14th: Twilight Memories

August 28th: Life Support

September 18th: Mason High School Marching Band



