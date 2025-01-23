When is it too cold to have school?

Mason Superintendent breaks down what goes into canceling school.

Mason Public Schools closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Video shows a Mason mother taking the day off with her two children.

On most days, Mason Public School parking lots are completely full, but on days like these, they’re empty.

"It really messes up our routine," said Michelle Adams.

With school called off, Mason mother of two, Adams, had to make a call, too.

"I actually had to take time off."

She usually spends her weekdays working, but with Mason Public Schools closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, she didn’t have much of a choice.

"Unfortunately, we don't have family members near here, so I don't have alternative childcare," said Adams.

School Superintendent Gary Kinzer tells me superintendents from the county got together through Zoom on Monday to discuss cold temperatures and student safety.

"We were all concerned about the students that walk to school, walk to bus stops, have to wait at bus stops," Kinzer said.

Ultimately, he told me when deciding whether to close school for the day, they will shut down if the wind chill hits –20 or below. That’s what led to the two days of school being closed.

"Wind chill is challenging because it fluctuates. It's a guideline that we use."

Kinzer says that if they need to cancel school, it’s crucial they do it as soon as possible to help neighbors find childcare.

"We do our best to give as much notice as we can."

For Adams, to make the most of the day, she got to spend time with her boys.

"It's been fun. They've been really great. Elijah helped his brother make lunch, which helped me get some work done," Adams said.

