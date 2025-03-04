What's next for senior affordable housing in Mason?

One neighbor strongly believes there needs to be more options available.

Council Member Elaine Ferris breaks down the latest and what it means.

Video shows a recent update on senior affordable housing in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We've been in Mason for about 50 years," neighbor Pat Weiler said.

Weiler said she wanted to downsize but had to wait due to the high demand for senior affordable housing.

"I waited about two years to get into here," she said.

Now, she's settled into her new home, one of Mason's affordable housing options.

"I didn't know of any except for this one," Weiler said.

After I let her know there is another option, Weiler said that's still not enough.

"I've got two people right now that have approached me," she said.

Last year, Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart told me there is a need for more senior affordable housing in the city. The issue was identified as a priority in the 2023 master plan.

"Besides giving people a place to go when they want to downsize, then it allows larger spaces to be available for families to come in," Stuart said.

City Council Member Elaine Ferris said that with a goal of seeing that growth in the city, plans for a new 50-room senior facility were supposed to begin construction early this year. But now...

"It's a waiting game," Ferris said.

Ferris said that due to a failed grant proposal from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, construction has yet to begin. However, she said the city has a new plan to allow the project to move forward.

"The payment in lieu of taxes, which is a program the state has done, and a certain percentage of that goes to the city," Ferris said.

When asked when construction might start, Ferris said she hopes it will still begin this year. If not, neighbors can expect it to be ready in two years.

In the meantime, Weiler said she is patiently awaiting the new building.

"I think it's exciting. It is desperately needed," she said.

