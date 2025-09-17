MASON, Mich — A car crash at the Mason Library has destroyed an ADA accessibility ramp. Library staff and city officials are now working on temporary solutions while planning for repairs.



The crash occurred Monday when a vehicle drove through the ADA ramp at the Mason Library.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, though the building sustained significant damage.

City officials are exploring temporary accessibility options while permanent repairs are planned.

The Mason Library is facing accessibility challenges after a vehicle crashed into the building earlier this week, destroying a recently installed ADA ramp.

What's next after a vehicle collision at the Mason library?

Mason librarian Heather Goupil was in the building when the incident occurred.

"I was working in my office, which is actually directly above where the collision took place," Goupil said.

The impact was strong enough that Goupil felt the building shake. Staff immediately checked on the driver's condition.

"Made sure the person in the car was okay, and happily she was, which was quite a miracle," Goupil said.

Mason Fire Chief Kerry Minshall responded to the scene with his team to assist with the situation.

"The railings on the ramp were holding the door shut. So, we cut the railing apart to get the door open and get the occupant," Minshall said.

Since the library building is city property, officials have filed an insurance claim and are evaluating next steps.

"Do we do a temporary ramp? Can we get the same ramp ordered again, and what does the time frame look like for that stuff?" Minshall said.

The destroyed ramp was part of major renovations the library has undergone in recent years. Funding for the ramp came from multiple sources, including the library itself, the City of Mason, grants, and private donations.

"Of course, it's disappointing that the ramp is gone for now, but the city is working on a temporary solution. Kind of what we had to do when we were under construction the first time," Goupil said.

In the meantime, the library is offering alternatives for patrons who cannot access the building via the main entrance stairs.

"There are nearby libraries. Leslie, Aurelius, Holt. All of which are fully accessible. You can have your holds transferred there to pick them up. We also have curbside service. If you go on our website, you can pick a time slot, and we'll bring your items right out to you," Goupil said.

