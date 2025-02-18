What's in store for parks in Mason?

Neighbors expressed concern last year for city parks.

City Manager Deborah Stuart says now is the time for neighborhood input.

Video shows what the next step is for parks in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After hearing concerns last year about proposed park plans in Mason, specifically at Bond Park and Rayner Park, some neighbors voiced frustration over the process.

“There was a lot of controversy,” neighbor Shawn Sodman said. “Most people felt that the changes there were a surprise.”

Proposed changes at Rayner Park included the addition of a play structure, while plans for Bond Park called for removing half of it to make way for housing. While the housing proposal did not move forward, the future of the city's parks is up for discussion.

"It's time to revisit the plan, which we want to do every five years, re-evaluate, refine it, and identify more action plans," City Manager Deborah Stuart said.

City Council met Monday night to discuss the new five-year park plan, which includes potential safety upgrades and improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

“A lot of what we put in the park plan is out multiple years,” Stuart said. “It allows us to request funding and pursue grants.”

Stuart encouraged residents to share their input while the city evaluates its plans.

"This is the time if you really want to influence what projects are priorities, what you want parks to look like," she said.

Sodman said he looks forward to seeing improvements in city parks over the next five years.

"The park down by the river here is slated for some changes, including an upgrade to the pavilion,” he said. “That'll be interesting to see that come along."

I'll have more updates on the city's priorities after officials gather neighborhood input.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook