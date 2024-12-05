What roads get plowed first and last? Local officials in Mason say what neighbors can expect

Neighbors in Mason say when it comes to winter weather they tend to drive slower.

Local officials say main roads take priority.

Video shows a plow truck used by Mason officials.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I grew up right down the street from here," says Nico Kolb, a neighbor and employee at The Vault in downtown Mason.

Though her coworkers drive to work, Kolb prefers walking whenever possible.

"I don't drive; I walk because of my car accident," she shared.

Last January, Kolb slid off the road due to icy conditions—a moment that changed how she views winter driving.

"I'm for sure a little scared. I'm definitely more cautious when I do drive and in bad weather in general."

Mason officials agree caution is key. They stress that snow plow teams head out as soon as needed, with priority given to heavily traveled roads.

"Jefferson Street, Maple Street, and anywhere there are hills," said DPW Director Kirk Crawford.

From there, crews move to side streets and eventually dead-end roads.

"We may not get to a local street for a few hours, but typically, on a snow day when it stops snowing, we can get the whole city plowed within six to eight hours," said Crawford.

Officials acknowledge the frustration of neighbors on side streets but emphasize that they strive to clear roads as efficiently as possible.

For Kolb, the delay is understandable, but she has advice for her fellow residents.

"I feel like they do a pretty good job when it comes down to it, but it does take them a pretty long time. Maybe plan to head out earlier than usual to stay safe."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook