What Makes Mason Great: Residents Share Their Love for the Town

As we get ready to take FOX47 news On The Road and into the City of Mason, neighbors share their favorite parts of Mason.

Business owner and Mason resident speak on how being right by the Capitol brings lots of foot traffic to the area.

Mason downtown has many businesses and delis that rely on the residents to keep them booming.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Mason neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos.

Tonight's Thursday Night Live will bring in dozens and dozens of people right here to downtown Mason, an area that is beloved by our neighbors.

I wanted to find out what makes Mason great.

"I think a lot of people like to come to Mason, to enjoy the quaintness and not too much traffic."

A quiet vibe in a historic city.

"I think it's great that we're the county seat, it brings in a lot of people into our governmental buildings, so we get a lot of foot traffic."

But that's not all that makes Mason great.

Across from the courthouse, is an array of local shops and stores.

One is Kean's, which is celebrating over 90 years of business.

Owner Teresa Wren said that the foot traffic from the courthouse has been a plus.

"A lot of towns don't have a center meeting point, and luckily Kean's is right down here, kitty-corner from the main area."

Neighbors frequent the local businesses, which rely on residents to keep them booming. One neighbor in particular said that Bestsellers is a place she loves to visit.

"I do spend a lot of my time here. I'm a big book lover, I also really like coffee, so that really goes hand in hand."

Neighbor Maddlyn Stec said it's important that residents shop and support local, whether it's grabbing a bite to eat or looking to get a game to play. It's what makes the town feel like a community.

"I think it's just a really lovely town, it's full of a lot of amazing people who love to support each other."

The shops in downtown Mason will be open today during the Thursday Night Live concert, so be sure to stop in and support local businesses. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

