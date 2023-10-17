WATCH: Concerns grow for Michiganders following Clean Energy and Jobs Act

MASON, Mich. — Concerns about wind turbines and solar panel development continue to grow across Michigan. The controversy faced scrutiny after a group of democratic law makers introduced the Clean Energy and Jobs Act. If passed the bills would allow land owners and the state to determine placement for solar projects.

Streamlining the process of renewable energy development in Michigan. David Stevens has lived in Midland for the last decade. But it was 3 years ago, when he says his life changed. DTE put in wind turbines, near his home.

"I sit in my office and I hear this, uhh, Chinese water torture with out the water," said Stevens

One of the issues Stevens has with the turbines is noise. Michigan utility laws allow wind grid turbines to produce sound at a maximum of 55 decibels, a level often described as the noise of a normal conversation. But Stevens says 55 decibels is far too high.

"My SONY clock radio goes off at, at 40 decibels average, so the state is proposing three times louder than my alarm clock," said Stevens.

We reached out to DTE for comment about audible impacts of turbines and they told us

"DTE mitigates turbine sound through extensive studies and modeling prior to project construction and follows all local ordinances related to allowed decibel levels."

Price of land is another issues of concern for residents we have spoken to and Stevens says he's seen divide in his community, as landowners make a profit as their property values go up, while others go down.

"You can't surround my house with, with public nuisances and say my property value hasn't been affects. One guy says oh it's a terrible nuisance, another guy says ehh I don't even notice it neither one of them is lying it's just a matter of perspective of where they live," said Stevens.

On this issue DTE told us, several respected studies, including those done by Michigan Realtor, have demonstrated that overall property values have held steady, or actually increased, in areas where wind projects are operating.

However, Stevens thinks those numbers are inflated because property value assessment based on the entire county.

