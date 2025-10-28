MASON, Mich — Voters in Mason will soon decide on a new bond proposal aimed at updating facilities across the school district. The district says passing the bond won't increase taxes, as I spoke with neighbors about their thoughts on the proposal.



Mason voters will decide on a 2025 school bond proposal that would renovate the middle school, high school auditorium, and transportation facility while keeping the current tax rate at 5.68 mills.

The bond would complete HVAC system work started by the 2017 bond, with Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer emphasizing the district's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Community reactions are mixed - some residents support the improvements for schools and property values, while others are concerned about costs amid rising everyday expenses.

"They spoke pretty clearly in the survey that's what they would want," said Dr. Gary Kinzer, superintendent of Mason Public Schools.

Kinzer is talking about what neighbors wanted out of the new 2025 bond, which aims to focus on improving the middle school, the high school auditorium and the transportation facility.

WATCH HERE: Voters to decide Mason school bond that maintains current tax rate

Voters to decide Mason school bond that maintains current tax rate

"Really, it will be a renovation throughout the middle school, similar to what we did with Alaiedon, North Aurelius, and Harvey," Kinzer said.

The new bond, if passed by voters, would finish HVAC systems that the 2017 bond started. Kinzer also says the millage rate would stay the same, which would mean no tax increase.

"We vote to keep the current millage rate at 5.68 mills. We believe in being fiscally responsible," Kinzer said.

I took the proposal to neighbors and got mixed opinions.

"You know, I'd love to help. But if they gave us a break in our house taxes, you know what I mean?" one resident said.

"I support the bond because it's going to improve our facilities," another resident said.

Maryann Coleiro says she's undecided because of how expensive everyday life has gotten.

"It's just too much. Everything is just too much," Coleiro said.

But for Kyle Wright, he has seen the 2017 bond improvements firsthand, with his kids in the district.

"It's a great way to support our schools, give a great place for our kids and also maintain our strong property values we have in Mason," Wright said.

Kinzer tells me this bond is crucial for improving the schools.

"Quality school districts depend on facilities. I think the quality of Mason Public Schools has never been a question in our community. We just really want to continue the work we started in 2017," Kinzer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.