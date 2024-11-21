Violence on cats in our neighborhoods lead to investigations

Neighbors in Leslie say it's heartbreaking.

Eaton County Sheriff's office says they were informed Wednesday about another incident they think may be related.

Video shows Oddball, the most recent cat, who was wounded by a gun-shot.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Deputies in Eaton County are investigating cases of cats being shot, and many of these injured animals are ending up here. Shelter experts say this issue is happening across neighborhoods throughout Mid-Michigan.

"He has a lot of shrapnel in his jaw and his face there," said Jodi Schrader.

Oddball is just one of several domestic cats recently found with gunshot wounds in Mid-Michigan.

"He's the third cat from that specific area that we've taken who is severely injured," says Schrader, Executive Director at Saved by Zade, a nonprofit in Leslie dedicated to monitoring cat overpopulation.

Schrader says this heartbreaking trend is widespread.

"We do see a lot of that, and it is several counties."

Including Eaton County.

"The first kitty had a shotgun wound with shrapnel in his leg, and I believe his leg had to be amputated," said Schrader.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were informed just Wednesday about another animal shot, possibly linked to a previous investigation. Currently, there are no active suspects, and no further information is available.

Maria Zamora, a neighbor in Leslie, says the situation is devastating.

"It's really hard, but it's prevalent. It's really all-around Mid-Michigan I've heard," said Zamora.

Advocates are urging the community to act.

"I think that more people are paying attention and are actually willing to try and help," Schrader says.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Eaton County Animal Control at 517-543-5755.

