VIDEO: Shelter animals in Mason predict the Super Bowl LVIII Winner

For the second year Fox 47 checked in with Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter to see who their adoptable pets think will win the Super Bowl

Watch to see who these adoptable animals think is going to win the super bowl



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Super bowl Sunday is just around the corner and it's time to pick a team to root for...

At the Ingham County Animal shelter we're getting unbiased opinions from some furry friends.

Dogs:



Berry Bones, 49ers

Chase Lucas, Chiefs

Verbena Bophin, 49ers

Captain Crunch, 49ers

Jonah Jackson, 49ers

Dan Campbell, Chiefs

Cats:

Trix, 49ers

Jameson Williams, Chiefs

David Montgomery, 49ers

Chex, Chiefs

Willaim, Chiefs

These shelter animals have predicted the 49ers to win the Super Bowl! All animal listed are adoptable.

