US-127 multi-vehicle crash closes highway for 3 hours during snowfall

MASON, Mich — A jackknifed semi-truck during heavy snowfall led to a multi-vehicle crash that closed US-127 in Ingham County for nearly three hours Wednesday morning.

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of US-127 south of Bellevue Road in Leslie Township at 10:50 a.m. after they say a southbound semi-truck lost control and slid into the median during heavy snowfall.

Another southbound semi-truck approaching the same area could not stop for the traffic backup caused by the initial crash. That truck lost control and ran off the right side of the road, according to authorities.

Two additional vehicles - another semi-truck and a passenger car - also went off the right side of the road during the incident.

No injuries were reported in the crashes. One passenger vehicle sustained tire damage from debris.

US-127 remained closed until 1:40 p.m., with all lanes now reopened to traffic.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Leslie Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Leslie Fire Department, Mason Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Anyone with additional information about the crashes is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at 517-676-8212.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

