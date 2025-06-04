UPDATE: Teen dies after electrical shock incident in Leslie

MASON, Mich — A tragic incident in Leslie has left one teenager dead and another recovering in the hospital after they came into contact with a downed power line Tuesday evening. Fox 47 News spoke with Leslie Police Chief Evan Bennehoff about what happened Wednesday morning.

• A 14-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old boy is recovering after both were electrocuted by a downed wire in Leslie.

• The incident occurred Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. behind Worthington Apartments near Race Street.

• Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation into the cause of the electrocution.

The teens were walking on a path when they encountered the hazardous situation.

Leslie Police Chief Evan Bennehoff told me that the two teenagers were electrocuted Tuesday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m. behind Worthington Apartments near Race Street.

When officers arrived on scene, preliminary investigation showed a downed wire had caused a small grass fire. The teens were walking on a path when they found a piece of metal and somehow came into contact with the electrical line.

Both teenagers were transported to Henry Ford hospital by authorities, where the 14-year-old boy died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old boy involved in the incident is currently recovering at Mott Children's hospital.

Consumers Energy shut off power to the area to investigate the cause of the electrocution.

As of Wednesday morning, it remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leslie Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

