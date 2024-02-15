Parents of boy who petitioned Mason School Board for reinstatement want lawsuit dismissed

The reinstatement of a male student accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate has led to a federal lawsuit against the district, administrators, and the boy's parents.

The lawsuit claims the boy's parents, who are Ingham County Officials, petitioned and conspired with the Mason School Board to reinstate their son.

Watch to learn why the boy's parents filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The reinstatement of a male student accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate in May of 2022 at Mason Middle School has led to a federal lawsuit against the district, administrators, and the boy's parents.

The boy was expelled following a Title IX investigation.

The lawsuit claims the boy's parents, who are Ingham County Officials, petitioned and conspired with the Mason School Board to reinstate their son.

Now, the boy's parents have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming they did not conspire with the school board and followed the reinstatement process in accordance with Michigan Law.

The motion states, "The allegations against Defendants are entirely related to personal, private pursuits."

The motion also alleges the plaintiff presents no facts to support the claim of conspiracy.

The girl's mother filed the lawsuit, and her attorney says they want the boy expelled from school.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook