UPDATE: Former Mason police officer adopted his K9 partner Tamarack

A former Mason Police Department officer and his K9 partner were reunited after 2 long weeks of being apart

K9 Tamarack was surrendered to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as they no longer could take care of her

Watch to see K9 Tamarack's former handler officially adopt her

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Wednesday former Mason Police Department Officer Hayden Wildfong adopted his K9 partner from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, after 2 long weeks of being apart.

"I fought tirelessly to get her back and this is a huge weight that has been lifted off my shoulders," said Wildfong.

The pair were separated in January when Wildfong resigned from the Mason Police Department, he was required to return Tamarack to the city per a memorandum of understanding he signed when becoming a K9 handler. Following his resignation a joint statement by the City of Mason and the Mason Public School District said Wildfong left his service weapon and gun belt unattended in the Mason High School gym while he was working out and was potentially accessible to students.

K9 Tamarack was taken back to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Tuesday night. According to the City of Mason she was returned in accordance with her original adoption agreement between the city and the shelter.

"This is one of the best feelings in the world, one of the best days of my life. I've put in countless hours of work with this dog and we can finally close this chapter and move on," said Wildfong.

In most cases police dogs are considered city property, but because Tamarack came from the animal shelter and not a breeder Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Directer Holly Guilds says she could not be considered city property.

"They signed a contract just like any body else does and our normal contracts say if an adopter for any reason can't keep a pet they need to come back to us,

Guilds says the shelter took control of the adoption process and Wildfong was the first to apply for Tamarack. The shelter approved his application immediately.

"Her situation is a little bit unique because she is a police dog and most police dogs aren't originally shelter dogs, so um but, for us the best outcome for the animal is always what we want and if an animal has a family that can take care of them and already loves them it doesn't make much sense for us to put them somewhere else," said Guild.

Wildfong thanked the City of Mason Police Department staff, City Council Member Rita Vogel, online supporters, and the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter for their help in making the reunion happen.

