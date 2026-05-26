Two MDOT workers killed in crash on US-127, Michigan State Employees Association says

MASON, Mich. — Two Michigan Department of Transportation workers have died after being hit by an SUV on northbound US-127 on Tuesday, according to the Michigan State Employees Association.

The crash happened on US-127 near Holt Road around 1:30 p.m. on May 26, leaving the northbound lanes of the freeway closed at Cedar Street. The freeway remains closed, as of 4:45 p.m.

The MSEA said Tuesday afternoon two workers were hit and killed, while a third worker was treated and released at the scene.

A spokesperson for MDOT could not immediately confirm their deaths. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information Tuesday.

MSEA President Jacob VanSickle released the following statement:

“Today, we are grieving with the family, friends, and coworkers of the MDOT workers who lost their lives while serving the people of Michigan. We are holding every person impacted by this tragedy close in our hearts,” VanSickle said.

“MDOT workers show up every day to keep our roads safe and our state moving. They do hard, dangerous work, often just feet away from traffic moving at highway speeds. No one should go to work and not come home.

“Out of respect for the families and coworkers who are living through this pain right now, our first responsibility is to mourn, support one another, and make sure they have what they need. But we also cannot ignore the truth that MSEA has raised serious concerns for years about highway work zone safety, signage, procedures, and protections for MDOT workers. The state has heard those concerns, and too often, it has refused to act with the urgency these workers deserve.

“Safety cannot be treated as a talking point after tragedy strikes. It must be built into every work zone, every assignment, and every decision before workers are put in harm’s way. That means stronger signage, clearer procedures, better protections, real enforcement of safety standards, and listening to the frontline workers who know these dangers because they experience them every day.

“Our members are proud to serve Michigan. They deserve to do that work safely. MSEA will continue standing with MDOT workers and their families, and we will keep fighting until the state takes these safety concerns seriously.”

No information about those who were hit has been released.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

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