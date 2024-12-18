Tree farm inventory in our neighborhoods; Where to find a tree

Neighbors are still looking for trees across our neighborhoods.

Tree owners break down what business was like this year.

Video shows where you can find a tree before Christmas.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Christmas trees are selling out faster than ever this year, so I’m showing you where you can still find one.

“Now we’re looking”

The VanGorder family is on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree here in Mason. It’s a family tradition for them.

“For fifteen, twenty years.”

The Munzer family is searching, too.

“Just tradition, we’ve always done this.”

But like many families this year, these neighbors made their way to Tannenbaum Farms—only to find it empty.

The farm is already closed for the season.

“Our popularity has increased based on the number of people that come through,” said Mel Koelling.

Koelling owns Tannenbaum Farms and says this year, around 8-10,000 people visited. The farm sold more than 6,000 trees and had to close a week earlier than usual.

“I think we closed a week earlier than usual.”

So, I called around local farms to see where neighbors could still find a tree and found one option just down the road—Star Tree Farm.

Ray Schmidgall, the owner, is a professor at MSU by day and a tree farmer by night.

“It’s a hobby. Frankly, it’s enjoyable work,” said Schmidgall.

Schmidgall says he actually used to own part of Tannenbaum Farms before deciding to open his own farm.

“I love to see families out here. I have four daughters of my own and 11 grandchildren. It’s just a treat for a family.”

Right now, Schmidgall says they still have plenty of trees available for neighbors—more than a thousand.

“The nice thing about it is they aren’t just getting a tree; they’re getting an experience.”

And while Schmidgall is welcoming neighbors looking for trees this week, Koelling back at Tannenbaum Farms is already preparing for next season.

