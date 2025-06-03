MASON, Mich — Speeding continues to be a persistent issue across Ingham County neighborhoods, with authorities identifying several problematic areas where drivers regularly exceed posted limits.

Three speeding hot spots in Ingham County:

Jolly Rd. and Okemos Rd.

Aurelius Rd. and Jolly Rd.

Neighborhood back roads.

I spoke with Ingham County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Daenzer who says they monitor specific locations where speeding is most prevalent.

"There is a lot of speeding going on, we monitor the hot spots," Daenzer said.

According to Daenzer, the most problematic areas include busy intersections and rural roads.

"Those are your busy intersections. Jolly, Okemos, Aurelius. We also have hundreds of miles of back roads where the roads get really narrow," Daenzer said.

To combat the issue, the Sheriff's Office has installed speed monitoring devices in various neighborhoods, including Holt.

"It's an awareness thing but we can also download data to find good areas to work when there is excessive speed that is frequent," Daenzer said.

Residents and workers in the area have noticed the speeding problem firsthand. Lindsay Boak, an East Lansing resident who works as a DoorDash driver throughout the county, regularly encounters aggressive drivers.

"I just feel like anytime I actually go the speed limit it seems like people want you to go faster," Boak said.

The pressure from other drivers can create dangerous situations, especially in residential areas.

"You try to stop and don't want to miss your stop, and it seems like they don't really care about anyone but themselves," Boak said.

Boak hopes drivers will become more considerate, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

"Care about the community and where you live, and with college kids in East Lansing. They are walking, you need to watch your surroundings," Boak said.

