MASON, Mich — Three former Mason mayors are running for city council this fall with a mission to quote "open the books" and quote "restore accountability" following division over the M3 zoning ordinance.

WATCH BELOW: Three former Mason mayors announce run for city council to challenge current leadership

Three former Mason mayors announce run for city council to challenge current leadership

Former mayors Leon Clark, Robin Naeyaert, and Mike Waltz are joining together to run for the open seats, despite their differences.

Clark said the M3 zoning ordinance and data centers has had neighbors in Mason talking since last year.

"It’s just divided our community," Clark said.

The ordinance would have restricted what a data center company could have done if one were to come into the city. It was suspended back in March, leaving more division among neighbors.

"I think there is no trust in the people who you represent, let alone the people in the surrounding community," Naeyaert said.

The former mayors feel accountability is not happening right now with the current council.

"Those discussions don’t take place in front of the people, the public," Clark said.

I sat down with current Mayor Russ Whipple, who said the opposite is true and that the council has been nothing but transparent.

"The problem is we have been ultra transparent, to the extent that we legally and ethically can, we just haven’t told them what they want to hear. I find it very troubling that now we have three former mayors who should know better playing the same game," Whipple said.

Last week, I reported that a recall process is underway for Whipple and Council member Elaine Ferris. Regardless of that outcome, there are seats open this fall.

"There’s three regular term seats that are up and then we also have to fill the unexpected part of the term from when Mayor Pro Tem Clark resigned," Whipple said.

In the meantime, Whipple said there is work to be done to spread what he says is the truth.

"We've got a lot of work to do, we just got to get that message out to the best we can," Whipple said.

Ultimately, it will be up to voters to see who gets elected.

You can find previous coverage of all things M3 here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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