THREE DEGREE GUARANTEE: How Mason Community Services will provide free clothes to 140 families every month

Mason Community Services provided free clothing to 1,520 families in 2023

FOX47 News and Hager Fox presented Mason Community Services with $1,500 from the 3-Degree Guarantee

Watch to learn more about this neighborhood nonprofit and all the do for the City of Mason

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Friday was an exciting day for Mason Community Services, it's the one year anniversary of the Freely Given Clothing closet and Fox 47s 3 Degree Guarantee check presentation.

On behalf of Fox 47 News and Hager Fox we're proud to present a check for $1,500 to the folks at the Mason Community Services for all the great work they do," said Fox 47 Senior Account Manager Dana Kromer.

Mason Community Services relies on donations and volunteers to provide resources to the Mason community.

"It is very humbling and greatly appreciated, uhm it will help in so many different ways," said Linda Hughson.

MCS provides a variety of programs such as G.R.O.W. Tutoring, VITA Taxes, and transportation services. They also have a resource room with pamphlets full of information on the Mason Food Bank and registering for things like Medicare.

Another resource provided by this neighborhood non-profit is the freely given clothing closet and Executive Directer Linda Hughson says individuals with low income and children in foster care can get gently used clothes on a monthly basis

"One year go today we started the freely given clothing closet and we have served over 1,520 families for the year of 2023 and we're looking to serve more in 2024," said Hughson.

Each family can get two bags of clothing twice a month.

"There's lots of different areas in which we can help people and this makes it happen," said Hughson.

The Freely Given Clothing Closet and outreach programs are paid for by donations like the 3 Degree Guarantee.

