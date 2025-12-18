Thinking about gifting a pet this Christmas? Here's what you need to know first

MASON, Mich — With just one week until Christmas, gift shopping is in full swing across Mid-Michigan neighborhoods. While some people may be considering gifting an animal, local experts say there are important factors to consider before making that decision.

Budget carefully: Pet owners spend roughly $200 monthly on basics plus $150 per vet visit.

Get household agreement: Don't surprise family members - everyone should agree on the adoption first.

Long-term commitment: Pets live 10-15+ years, making this a major responsibility beyond the holidays.



Emily Dameworth is a pet owner who has cats Winston and Stevie, plus a dog named Kevin. She spends roughly $200 each month just on food and litter to care for them.

"That's not including when I need to take them to the vet. That alone can be about $150 a visit," Dameworth said.

These costs add up like presents under a tree. Hannah Page at the Ingham County Animal Shelter says many neighbors come in around the holidays to surprise a loved one with the gift of an animal.

"Who doesn't love that vision of a kitten or a puppy in a holiday box," Page said.

However, Page recommends anyone thinking about adoption be prepared both financially and for providing proper care.

"We don't want people surprising their kids and having the kid being the only caretaker. We want everyone in the household to be in agreement and have a plan in place, that kind of thing," Page said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that costs for veterinary care alone can be about $600 per year for a dog and $530 per year for a cat. Dogs and cats can live anywhere from 10 to 15 years or even longer.

Dameworth thinks adoption around the holidays can be amazing but urges neighbors to be smart financially.

"Make sure you can fit it into your budget," Dameworth said.

Just like any holiday gift, there are times where pets are returned. Page says adoption returns are rarely due to cost, but more often related to interactions with other animals or people in the home.

