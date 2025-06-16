"They call me their daughter": Faroe Islands visitor maintains ties with Mason host family

MASON, Mich — A former exchange student from the Faroe Islands continues to visit her host family in Mason despite growing concerns about international travel restrictions.



When Āsvør Lognberg first arrived in Mason as an exchange student in 2012, she couldn't have predicted the lasting impact it would have on her life.

"It changed me a whole lot, it did," Lognberg said.

Lognberg, who is originally from the Faroe Islands, describes her homeland as being "kind of between Iceland, Scotland, and Norway."

She regularly returns to Mason to visit her host parents, whom she affectionately calls her American mom and dad. However, her most recent trip came with new concerns.

When asked if traveling makes her nervous, Lognberg acknowledged a shift in her feelings.

"This was actually the first time I was a little nervous to travel to the United States because the border control has changed," Lognberg said.

Those changes stem from a travel ban announced by President Trump affecting visitors from 12 countries, which took effect last week.

"The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas. We don't want them," Trump said.

The suspect in the Colorado attack is from Egypt, which is not affected by the new ban. U.S. authorities say the suspect overstayed a tourist visa.

While the new ban does not include the Faroe Islands where Lognberg is from, she says traveling to the U.S. now comes with new worries.

Shanda Johnston, the Mason resident whom Lognberg calls her American mom, is not only welcoming back Lognberg but now Lognberg's son, too.

"I can't imagine if they were to get stopped," Johnston said.

Johnston says it's hard to picture her life now without Lognberg and spoke about the connections that can be made through exchange programs.

"It's extremely important so that we can understand other cultures and not make assumptions. We get in trouble in life when we assume about each other rather than sitting at a table and getting to know each other," Johnston said.

As for Lognberg, she hopes she can continue coming to visit her American family and friends.

"It just became so natural, and they call me their daughter and my son grandson, it's just amazing," Lognberg said.

