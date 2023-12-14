"These kids need the one on one" How the GROW program is helping Mason students get back on track

A new need based program is helping elementary schools students with their scholastic abilities and confidence

Watch to learn more about how one on one tutoring is helping children in Mason

Mason Community Services is providing a new program to help students that were sidetracked due to the pandemic get back on track. The program know as GROW or get ready to own wisdom is a free need based program for Mason students in first through fifth grade and Mason Community services says it focuses on students growing their scholastic abilities and confidence.

John Flood is a grow tutor and says that getting down to the basics helps students build a better foundation as the navigate their class work.

"For instance we're doing fractions, well you have the numerator denominator do they know what those terms mean so that when we're talking about how to work through a fraction, they have to understand the terms so that they can solve the problem," said Flood.

According to Michigan Student Test of Educational Process, about a third of Mason Public Schools fifth graders tested not proficient in Science, Math and English Language Arts. And is why Flood believes there is a greater for program like grow.

"When that light bulb goes off in their head when you're working through a program or trying to get them to understand a concept or idea, that they get it, and then you can sort of see that smile on their face, some self confidence and I really think that helps them going forward in their studies," said Flood.

Application are open on the Mason Community Services website.

