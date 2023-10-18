The witching hour will soon be upon downtown Mason

MASON, Mich. — The witching hour will soon be upon us, the sixth annual Witches on the Town is taking over downtown Mason.

So, grab your favorite broom mate and dress to impress with your pointiest black hat for the costume contest. Local business will also be on display along the court house square, the event will also host food trucks, but don't worry these cauldrons won't have any toads.

Other businesses in connection with the event will be hosting themed get together during the event: Bad Brewing Co. bad witches party and The Wooden Nickle will have themed food and drinks at their cedar street location following the event.

Tickets are on sale now click here to purchase.

