The second oldest bar in Michigan, the Onondaga Tavern, is in the process of demolition

The second oldest bar in Michigan went up in flames last January.

Local law enforcement says that the investigation is now closed.

Video shows neighbors talking about what the night of the fire was like.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Nine months later, outside the Onondaga Tavern where demolition has begun after a fire engulfed the neighborhood staple in January.

"Woke up to a bunch of smoke," said neighbor Gavin Finch.

Neighbor Gavin Finch still remembers January 1st, a New Year's Day unlike any he's seen before.

"Looked down the road, I was seeing all the fire trucks, so I walked down here."

Down here, where the Onondaga Tavern used to sit, one of the oldest bars in the state of Michigan.

"It was up in flames."

Finch says it was a staple for the neighborhood.

"A lot of people liked going there. It was a big part of this town."

A big part of town is now being demolished.

"It's very weird seeing it gone coming into town. It's definitely a big damage to town; a lot of people are hurt from it."

Neighbor Dan Scholl says he used to frequent the tavern where he met his fiancée, and he says it all started with a joke.

"And we've been telling them ever since," said Dan Scholl.

For months, local law enforcement investigated the fire as the cause was undetermined.

Wednesday, officials told me they have closed the case, as they were not able to find what caused it.

Though the neighbors are left without knowing the cause of the fire, Finch says he hopes something else will take its place.

"Bring something else that can bring a lot of people in the community back to it," said Finch.

