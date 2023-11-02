The leaves are falling and Granger is calling: leaf pick up zones for Mason

MASON, Mich. — The fall is here and the leaves are changing color! And for some Mason residents their yards are already full of fallen leaves

The City of Mason has designated four pick up zones, Granger services will be picking up leaves in order of these four zones through November 17.



Monday Zone 1

Tuesday Zone 2

Wednesday Zone 3

Thursday Zone 4

Leaves in disposable paper bags or in 30-gallon trash cans can be picked up through the 27.

The City of Mason is asking residents to keep leaves off sidewalks, roadways, on top of catch basins to prevent flooding and road icing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook