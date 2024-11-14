The election is not quite over; Bipartisan Canvassers in Ingham County reviewing election counts

Even through election day is over, canvassers are still reviewing details.

Neighbors say the voting process went smoothly.

We’re more than a week past the election, but here in Mason, canvassers are still reviewing details from the vote.

First-time voter Paige Jones walked me through her voting process.

"I gave her my ID, and she gave me my ballot," said Jones.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum tells me our democracy continues to work.

"On those days, Democrats and Republicans worked together to help voters and operate the election," said Byrum.

Byrum says this week, to ensure elections are fair and accurate, the bipartisan Ingham County Board of Canvassers, consisting of two Republicans and two Democrats, are actively reviewing the election.

"They’re comparing total tapes to report numbers and ensuring every ballot cast has a corresponding voter. It’s important to know that our elections are safe and secure, and this is just one of the many checks and balances."

Byrum says it’s still not over.

"There’s still an opportunity for recounts. And of course, there’s still a required audit that has to happen after all of this."

For Jones, she’s grateful the county is taking steps to go over every vote.

"I think it’s as fair as it’s going to get for something that everyone votes for," said Jones.

Byrum says the Canvassers should be done by Thursday.

