Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMason - Leslie - Dansville - Stockbridge

Actions

Dirty Laundry Lounge in Mason will wash, dry and fold your laundry for you

The lounge offers a unique drop off service, if your short on time you can simply drop off your laundry and they'll wash, dry and even fold your laundry. Self-service washer and dryers are also available to customers.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:40:27-04

MASON, Mich. — The Dirty Laundry Lounge has been in the works since 2021 but officially opened its doors up last week in Mason near the Antique District.

The business offers a unique drop-off service. If your short on time, you can simply drop off your laundry, and they'll wash, dry and even fold it. Self-service washer and dryers are also available to customers.

For self-service payment, the Dirty Laundry Lounge has two types of payments, coin and via the Speed Queen app. They're open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Mason, Leslie

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree