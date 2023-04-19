Dirty Laundry Lounge in Mason will wash, dry and fold your laundry for you

MASON, Mich. — The Dirty Laundry Lounge has been in the works since 2021 but officially opened its doors up last week in Mason near the Antique District.

The business offers a unique drop-off service. If your short on time, you can simply drop off your laundry, and they'll wash, dry and even fold it. Self-service washer and dryers are also available to customers.

For self-service payment, the Dirty Laundry Lounge has two types of payments, coin and via the Speed Queen app. They're open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

