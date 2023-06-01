The Candle Bar in Mason turned a pandemic hobby into a lit business

MASON, Mich. — The city of Mason just got some new drip, candle wax drips! The Candle Bar in Mason is a brand new business, and they don't just make scents, customers get to make their own candles using premium oils.

Hannah McIlree

Crystal Robinson is the owner of The Candle Bar and Glowing Notes Candles. Robinson first started making candles after the pandemic put a pause on her families road trip plans.

According to PR Newswire, almost half of people who tried a new hobby during the pandemic used it to make extra income.

"As fast as I was making them, a lot of my family and friends were just, they were like hot cakes just disappearing super fast," said Robinson.

Here in mid-Michigan, Robinson started selling her candles at markets. And now, she has permanent location in downtown Mason.

"We're always ready to go! I love teaching people to make candles, and it's wonderful because you get to pick for our premium oils on our table and they change every week," said Robinson.

Hannah McIlree

And this hobby that became a business continues to grow as does her mission to focus on health.

"Through the process I was making all these beautiful candles, it was really important for them to be natural, soy, premium oils, natural oils. That was very important to me because I have children, and I have animals, and I just wanted it to be a clean atmosphere," said Robinson.

In the near future, Robinson hopes to expand to more than candles.

"We offer upcoming events, we have things called Diggin' Days where we offer for 5 and up with an adult, and you come plant flowers that we have," she said.

Robinson also hopes to host yoga and wall exercise classes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook