The 22nd annual Mason Holiday Lighted Parade is almost here!

November 24 is the 22nd annual Mason Holiday Lighted Parade

Watch for times and night of festivities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you're rocking around my neighborhood, Mason, this Friday, you're in for a treat, with the 22 annual Holiday Lighted Parade.

Downtown Mason will be filled with lights and wonder Friday night. They're kicking off the event with a tree lighting ceremony on the court house lawn at 6 pm. Followed by the much anticipated lighted parade at 6:15 pm.

Last year I had so much fun! My favorite part was watching Masons High Schools band perform before the tree lighting ceremony!

