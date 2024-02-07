Teacher speaks out about fire arm left unattended in Mason school

On January 9 a firearm was left unattended in Mason High School by a police officer

Now a Mason resident and public school teacher is speaking up about issues of transparency from the district

Watch to learn more about the incident and how it came to light nearly a month later

In January, an officer from the Mason Police Department left his gun unattended while working out in Mason High School; now, a teacher is speaking out about the incident and the changes she thinks the district needs to make.

"Who has access to the building and not having any layer of security or protocol in place. Then say after the fact we had policies, something is missing," said Katelyn Thomas.

The issue came to light this week during a city council meeting, where we learned Mason officer and K9 handler Hayden Wildfong resigned from the Mason Police Department, Jan. 18. He was under investigation for removing and leaving his gun belt unattended while working out in Mason High School on Jan. 9.

"A whole month went by and parents didn't know students didn't know that there was a weapon that students could have put their handles on it could have taken one second for the headlines to be drastically different," said Thomas.

Katelyn Thomas is a Mason resident, public school teacher, and one of several people concerned about the issue at this week's City Council meeting. As a neighbor she says she's concerned that the City of Mason and district have not been forthright about the incident

"There is no transparency there, it there should be a community forum where the superintendent and the principle show up and they talk to the community they talk to the parents families and address these concerns and take ownership for their faults because someone knew the officer was in that building, he wasn't just in there, he had approval," said Thomas.

The city and district said Wildfong violated numerous policies and that they won't be making any further comment at this time. I wanted to learn more about safety protocols in schools so I contacted Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Nicholas Norman.

"I would always encourage people to if there's an immediate emergency call 911 if possible," said Norman.

Sgt. Norman oversees Ok2Say, an anonymous tip line for students, faculty and their families.

"Sometimes where students specifically were maybe worried that uh they would receive retaliation if they told an adult about a safety concern that they had so this is a way for them to send in a tip confidentially so they don't have to worry," said Norman.

If you have a tip you can report it on the Ok2Say app or call their tip hot line.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook