Tax season side hustles: How to earn extra cash and find free tax help before the April 15 deadline

MASON, Mich — With tax season entering its final stretch, some people are scrambling to cover what they owe. From picking up a side hustle to taking advantage of free tax preparation resources, there are options available to help ease the financial pressure before the April 15 deadline.

I went out to ask neighbors what they do to earn a little extra money.

Taylor Isaac was working one of her side hustles — as a barista at Bestsellers in Mason — when I caught up with her.

"I'm trying to make as much as I can," Isaac said.

Isaac works a full-time job but has Fridays free, which she uses to pick up extra shifts.

"I work a full-time job, but my job allows me to have Fridays off," Isaac said.

She also recommends turning to Facebook as a way to find odd jobs and put more money in your pocket.

"If you need help with dishes, or laundry, or a ride somewhere," Isaac said.

Another option: going through your closet. Every couple of months, I go through what I'm not wearing and take it to a local resale shop for extra cash.

For those who need help filing their taxes, free resources are also available in the area. Linda Hughson at Mason Community Services says anyone in the Mason, Holt, and surrounding areas can take advantage of their tax preparation program.

"We're an offsite for VITA taxes for united way," Hughson said.

"The significance of this program is huge," Hughson said.

Hughson says many people don't realize there are credits available that could mean more money back.

"If we do property tax credit and heat credit, even if you're on disability, you can still apply for that and get a portion of that," Hughson said.

For those outside the immediate area, Hughson says there are additional options.

"Some of the other programs are done at local libraries. AARP has some in Haslett. There is also tri county on aging and capital area community services," Hughson said.

