'Take what you need leave what you can" the giving tree is back in Mason

In order to spread some Holiday spirit the Maple Street Mall here in Mason brought back their giving tree.

The giving tree will be in front of Maple Street Mall until December 24

Watch to learn how you can donate

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In order to spread some Holiday spirit the Maple Street Mall here in Mason brought back their giving tree.

The giving tree is located here at maple street mall in Mason. Items that are found on the tree typically are glove, scarves, hats and toys.

The rules for the tree are simples take what you need and leave what you can!

If you want to donate you can bring items right up to the counter at Maple Street Mall. The giving tree will be out until December 24.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook