Take flight to Stockbridge's Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue

MASON, Mich. — The Stockbridge Firefighters Association is smoking up some good eats on Memorial day!

After a short hiatus, they are bringing back their annual Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue. The fun begins Monday at 11 a.m. and will run until they run out of birds!

Meals are currently priced at $12 a pop and will benefit the Stockbridge Firefighters Association.

You can shake your tail feather all the way to the station at 1009 South Clinton St.

