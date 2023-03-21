Take a page from Leslie Library and crack open a good book during National Reading Month

LESLIE, Mich. — March is National Readers month, and the Capital Area District Libraries are finding new and engaging ways to get children involved.

Each library of the CADL has their own unique calendar of events to commemorate the month. The Leslie branch is celebrating with auth and story franchise spotlights.

This week's spotlight is "If you Give a Mouse a Cookie," the library is hosting 'If you give a Child a Cookie,' when children can decorate their own cookie.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in at least one of their ten reading activities listed on their calendar.

"Kids can do ten activities on the calendar and come in and get a prize. We also do other things like an author spotlight or a series spotlight," said Head Librarian Jeff Antaya.

Prizes include, buttons, candy, and sticky hands. Antaya hopes the prizes will encourage kids to love reading, after struggling to keep up during virtual learning due to covid-19.

"It's a struggle uhm to catch kids up to where they need to be, and that's why the last couple of years we have been encouraging kids to just read, build that culture of reading, check out books, love books, have fun with books and just have books around," said Antaya.

The library also has other incentivzed programs like the Birthday Book Club, residents can sign up and choose a free book within seven days of their birthday and will also receive a free birthday pin.

