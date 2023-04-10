Watch Now
Sunset Place in Mason is offering an egg-cellent way to get rid of old plastic Easter eggs

If you have left over plastic Easter eggs, don't let me end up in a landfill, you can recycle them at Sunset Place in Mason.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 10, 2023
MASON, Mich. — If you have leftover plastic Easter eggs, don't let them end up in a landfill. You can recycle them at Sunset Place in Mason.

Sunset Place is asking for eggs to drop be dropped off at 676 W. Dansville Road in gray bin near their front gate.

