Summer travel: Are local families hitting the road or staying home?

One neighbor says she will not be traveling this summer as it is too expensive.

A local travel agent in Mason tells me that people still want to travel, but most are paying close attention to cost.

Video shows neighbors' trips, with the cost of living being high.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Are you traveling this summer?” I asked.

“I wish I could, but no,” Mason resident Maryann Colerio said.

Colerio said she’s not traveling far this summer.

“I declined this time because it was getting too expensive,” she said.

With costs being high, Colerio said she’s finding other alternatives.

“I love going up and down the shorelines on West Michigan because there’s so much to see there,” she said. “That’s a good day trip for us.”

Kristin Nelson-Garcia, a local travel agent in Mason, says, “People want to travel and they’re going to find ways to do it.”

She has planned vacations for families across the globe, but said she’s seeing destinations shift closer to home.

“So, I have seen a big shift in the last couple of years, especially this year,” she said.

Nelson-Garcia said families are booking more affordable options as they keep a closer eye on their budgets.

“There are a lot of ways people are looking at cost savings for more domestic trips,” she said.

She said the most popular destinations tend to be more affordable, including trips to national parks, day trips, and cruises.

“I’m seeing a lot more cruises because those are budget-friendly,” she said. “You have everything included — all your food, entertainment, lodging — for a pretty low price. So, we could get a family of four on a cruise for under $1,000 in most cases.”

Colerio added that if she were to go on a trip, a cruise would be her top choice.

“I like the all-inclusive better,” she said.

