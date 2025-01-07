State funding cut; Local leaders say they need diapers now more than ever

According to a non profit, state funding for diapers has been cut, which has impacted some diaper banks in our neighborhoods.

Neighbors say how crucial it is to donate, especially when the cost of living is so high.

Video shows Mason Community Services discussing the need for diaper donations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbor Joanne DePeel told me her granddaughter is a working mom but still struggles to afford some of what she needs for her family, like diapers.

"A mother of four. Fortunately, there's only one in diapers now, but the cost is very difficult for her to make a living," said DePeel.

DePeel volunteers at Mason Community Services, which gives free diapers to neighbors in need. But now, the group itself is in need.

"The needs are increasing, and what do we do?" said Linda Houghson from Mason Community Services.

She says neighbors in Mason rely on their diaper bank, but now, "We're going to have to rely on the community to become more involved."

Houghson says funding for their diaper bank has been cut. I made some calls and learned she's not alone.

Some state funding for diaper help goes through the nonprofit known as 8CAP, and an 8CAP representative told me more money from the state won't be available until October.

That means diaper banks will rely solely on donations.

DePeel says now is the time to donate.

"To help supplement that so that women can come and still get diapers through us," said DePeel.

Houghson says that with these changes, it's the beginning of a long year.

"With the community becoming involved, we're going to have to do diaper drives and whatever else the community can do to get diapers," said Houghson.

I reached out to the state, but they did not get back to me before this aired.

