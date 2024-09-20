Special Olympics Area 8 is still seeking donations after theft

Many kids in our neighborhoods rely on programs like this.

After a trailer carrying the equipment for many of their sports, they've received some donations, but are still missing an array of items.

A local Special Olympics team is still trying to get the gear they need after their trailer was stolen earlier this year.

Neighbor Liz Viele, has been playing flag football on the Special Olympics team for Ingham and Eaton counties for the last 27 years and is thrilled to be starting this fall season.

"It's one of my favorite things, having friends older and younger than me is so nice to have."

But she's still having a hard time with the fact that the local Special Olympics group’s trailer was stolen back in May.

"Really, you got to steal from us?"

"I was sad, I couldn't believe somebody would do that."

The trailer carried equipment for all fall and spring sports for Special Olympics.

"We were scrambling, it was very chaotic."

Unfortunately, we never found the trailer, but the community has been amazing.

But Valerie Suszko, the local Special Olympics chair, says that neighbors have come together to raise money for a new trailer. She also says The Ingham County Sheriff's Office wasn't able to find the trailer.

"We have Jenks Plumbing and Ferguson Plumbing that donated courts."

However, Suszko says there's still more needed for the rest of the season.

"We still need more funding, but I can't say enough about our community."

For neighbors like Viele, who play in these games to connect with others, she hopes the community will see how much this means to her and her teammates.

"Please donate to Special Olympics, it's a great cause."

https://www.classy.org/give/588306/#!/donation/checkout

