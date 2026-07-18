Some events cancelled, some proceed amid air quality concerns

MASON, Mich — Organizers of the Mason Street Country Fair pressed ahead with the event Saturday despite the week's smoky skies and hazardous air quality conditions across Mid-Michigan, which caused other local events to cancel.

One vendor said she was uncertain about foot traffic, but organizers said they monitored air quality forecasts before deciding to proceed. The grounds include three air-conditioned buildings where attendees could take a break from outdoor conditions.

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