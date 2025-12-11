Snow shoveling safety: Doctor's warning could save your life

MASON, Mich — Heavy snowfall across neighborhoods is creating more challenging conditions for residents who need to clear their driveways and sidewalks. A medical expert is sharing important safety tips to help people avoid injury while shoveling this winter.

10 minutes of shoveling = lifting a ton of weight - puts serious strain on the heart.

Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, or arm/jaw discomfort - these are heart attack warning signs.

Shovel heavy, wet snow in small portions - take frequent breaks to stay safe.



Matt Johnson finds himself shoveling repeatedly as part of his job with the city of Mason, where he's responsible for clearing massive amounts of parks and sidewalks.

"With two guys it'll take a day and a half to two days to clear the sidewalks," Johnson said.

But Johnson doesn't just shovel for the city – he also used to shovel at home until he experienced an injury.

"I mean before I had a snowblower at my house, I had hurt my back," Johnson said.

Dr. James Grant, the chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield, explains that shoveling can be quite a workout and potentially dangerous.

"Sarah, shoveling snow is actually real exercise," Grant said.

Grant warns that the physical demands of shoveling can put significant strain on the body.

"10 minutes of shoveling can mimic lifting a ton of weight. That puts real strain on the heart. Especially for people that don't exercise regularly or having underlying medical conditions," Grant said.

He emphasizes the importance of taking breaks and recognizing warning signs of a potential heart attack.

"If at any point you feel chest pain or pressure, or unusual shortness of breath, or any discomfort in one or both your arms or your jaw or your back, stop," Grant said.

Johnson urges anyone who has to shovel to prioritize safety, especially with heavier, wetter snow conditions.

"The wetter it is, the heavier it is. So, a snow like today is going to be terrible to shovel, that's where you have to take it in small portions if you're shoveling," Johnson said.

