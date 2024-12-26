Small businesses thrive in Mason for the holiday season

Owners at Maple Street Mall say that this holiday season has been amazing for business.

Neighbors discuss the importance of supporting small businesses.

Video shows neighbors shopping after Christmas.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Debbie Shattuck owns Maple Street Mall in Mason. She says November was their busiest month of the year.

"The Christmas craft show was going on, of course, Small Business Saturday. The events after Thanksgiving. We had five Saturdays in November, which was unusual."

She says all through the holiday season, hundreds of dollars worth of gift certificates were sold.

"My goodness, hundreds and hundreds of gift certificates. It's such a wonderful feeling when people come in and say their loved ones love to shop here."

And Shattuck told me that since the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday shopping here gets busier every single year.

"People really shop and support small businesses."

One holiday shopper is neighbor Joann DePeel, who made her way to the first day of the mall's end-of-season sale.

"As long as you shop here, the businesses are going to continue," said DePeel.

Neighbor Julia Droscha told me she thinks it's important to shop local. Her family owns another local business in Mason.

"We love to support other local small businesses because we know how precious it is to have something running in the family like that," Droscha said.

Shattuck says the sale is yet another busy time of the year.

"It's a strong week, a very strong week. People love our sales, and we don't do sales often."

She told me to stay tuned for the new vendors in the new year.

